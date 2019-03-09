Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha polls 2019: P Rajeev’s expected entry makes it a tight race in Ernakulam

Rajeev has broad acceptance in the constituency and his outstanding performance as Rajya Sabha MP, his oratory and organisational skills are being projected as his advantages by the Left camp. 

P Rajeev

IF LDF decides to field former Rajya Sabha MP and CPI(M) District Secretary P Rajeev in Ernakulam, things might get tougher for UDF (File Photo | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A bitter fight is on cards in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency with the expected entry of CPM leader P Rajeev as the LDF candidate in the seat, considered a UDF fortress. Rajeev has broad acceptance in the constituency and his outstanding performance as Rajya Sabha MP, his oratory and organisational skills are being projected as his advantages by the Left camp. 

CPM leaders are of a view the grassroots level committees would be more dynamic than ever in poll campaigns when Rajeev enters the poll fray, unlike last time when it fielded a weak Christy Fernandez. The campaign machinery for the Communist leader has already been launched by his friend circles on social media even though the CPM is yet to declare the candidates’ list officially. According to them, P Rajeev is the best pick in Ernakulam as he enjoys an acceptance among all sections, including youths and students. The CPM has decided to end its experiment of fielding independents in the constituency and to woo the votes of all sections by a party candidate like Rajeev.

Meanwhile, even before getting a nod from the Congress High Command for his candidature, sitting MP K V Thomas has begun his campaign unofficially. Persons close to him cite Thomas has already got the nod from the state higher ups that he will be the Ernakulam candidate, which is likely to be announced by this Sunday or Monday. 

“The CPM has not considered the Latin Catholic community in any of their seats and this would affect their chances in Ernakulam, where the community has a big hold,” said a Congress leader. Besides, there is a ‘discord’ between Rajeev and a prominent faction with the CPM, including district secretary C N Mohanan, former Minister S Sharma and M Anilkumar, a former councillor who contested the last Assembly polls. This could also come into play during the election.

According to the Congress leaders, if the UDF pitches in for the campaign of Thomas, he could still emerge winner. The rapport of ‘Thomas Mash’, as he is fondly known across the constituency, with all sections of people will also be of help to him. Apart from this, the UDF is hopeful of garnering BJP votes as there are chances to allocate the seat to BDJS in NDA.

However, the Congress High Command may not want to risk the negative votes due to the fatigue factor - Thomas has been in the poll fray in Ernakulam since 1984. This has given rise to speculation young MLA Hibi Eden may be fielded in the constituency by the Congress, which would give them a cakewalk over the CPM state secretariat member.

