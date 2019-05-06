Home States Kerala

Foul play suspected in Kerala Police postal ballot

Behra ordered the probe after an audio clip of two police officials speaking on the postal ballots surfaced in the media.

Published: 06th May 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A probe ordered by Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra suspects foul play in the postal ballots of police officials who were deployed outside their home districts.

Kerala voted on April 23 to pick 20 Lok Sabha members.

The intelligence wing conducted the probe after allegations were levelled that the CPI-M backed office bearers of the Kerala Police Association had committed foul play.

ALSO READ: Kerala DGP launches probe into postal ballot 'scam' by left-leaning cops 

Behra ordered the probe after an audio clip of two police officials speaking on the postal ballots surfaced in the media.

A four-page report submitted to Behra points at foul play and has recommended action against two police officials besides recommending a comprehensive probe, according to sources in the know of things.

The association consists of 58,000 police officials and is led by those said to be close to the CPI-M.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Police Kerala Kerala Police postal ballot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp