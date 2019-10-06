Maradu flats: Residents, builders approach SC with more petitions

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: With every passing day, Maradu apartment owners are hoping against hope that something goes their way. Their latest glimmer is a couple of residents’ associations and builders moving the Supreme Court with new review petitions, along with the existing curative petitions.



“Though many legal threats prevail, that cannot take away our constitutional right to approach the judiciary. Until the erroneous officials get punished for their mistakes, we will keep fighting through legal options,” said C M Varghese, president, residents’ association of Golden Kayaloram.

The association had filed a curative petition challenging the demolition verdict on September 4.

Similarly, Jain Coral Cove Residents’ Association too filed a curative petition against Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) on October 4.

“Our curative petition has been listed in the diary on Saturday. Depending on the urgency of the matter, we expect an immediate hearing of the case. Residents are hopeful of explaining the mistake made by the officials while preparing the report,” said Manoj C Nair, a resident of Jain Coral Cove.

However, the residents are not expecting any immediate intervention from the court as many other important cases are in the consideration of the apex court.

“As a curative petition requires the availability of five judges from the collegium, the hearing could be delayed further. With the Ayodhya case hearing currently going on, it will hopefully happen after October 17,” said Varghese.

Alfa Ventures, builder of Alfa Serene, one of the four apartment complexes to be razed as per the SC verdict, filed an affidavit in the apex court on Friday.

“We have filed an affidavit on the question ‘who is responsible for raising the construction?’, based on the SC verdict on September 27. Our effort is to highlight the fact about responsibility and we won’t challenge the original verdict of demolition,” said the counsel appearing for the builders.