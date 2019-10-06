Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: Residents, builders approach SC with more petitions

With every passing day, Maradu apartment owners are hoping against hope that something goes their way. 

Published: 06th October 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Holy Faith H2O remove household items on Saturday as Maradu municipality has allowed the flat owners to shift their belongings till October 11.| (A Sanesh | EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With every passing day, Maradu apartment owners are hoping against hope that something goes their way. Their latest glimmer is a couple of residents’ associations and builders moving the Supreme Court with new review petitions, along with the existing curative petitions.

“Though many legal threats prevail, that cannot take away our constitutional right to approach the judiciary. Until the erroneous officials get punished for their mistakes, we will keep fighting through legal options,” said C M Varghese, president, residents’ association of Golden Kayaloram.

The association had filed a curative petition challenging the demolition verdict on September 4.  

Similarly, Jain Coral Cove Residents’ Association too filed a curative petition against Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) on October 4.

“Our curative petition has been listed in the diary on Saturday. Depending on the urgency of the matter, we expect an immediate hearing of the case. Residents are hopeful of explaining the mistake made by the officials while preparing the report,” said Manoj C Nair, a resident of Jain Coral Cove. 

ALSO READ | Two companies to demolish flats in Maradu by January 9

However, the residents are not expecting any immediate intervention from the court as many other important cases are in the consideration of the apex court.

“As a curative petition requires the availability of five judges from the collegium, the hearing could be delayed further. With the Ayodhya case hearing currently going on, it will hopefully happen after October 17,” said Varghese.  

Alfa Ventures, builder of Alfa Serene, one of the four apartment complexes to be razed as per the SC verdict, filed an affidavit in the apex court on Friday. 

ALSO READ | Maradu flats: Crime Branch searches builders’ offices in Kochi

“We have filed an affidavit on the question ‘who is responsible for raising the construction?’, based on the SC verdict on September 27. Our effort is to highlight the fact about responsibility and we won’t challenge the original verdict of demolition,” said the counsel appearing for the builders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats Supreme Court Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp