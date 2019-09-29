Maradu flat owners threaten to go on indefinite hunger strike ahead of demolition drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Flat residents on Saturday threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if the state government fails to address their demands.

In a memorandum submitted by flat residents to Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj, they mentioned nearly 10 demands.

According to them, the rehabilitation centres should be nearby.

“If the government rehabilitates us in Kakkanad or any other distant place it would be difficult for school-going kids and professionals. The government should also consider this matter before rehabilitating us. We have submitted over 10 demands to the MLA,” said a flat resident.

The other demand of the resident is to constitute a three-member committee before the flats are demolished.

The residents also demanded the release of Rs 25 lakh as compensation immediately after the rehabilitation drive.

“We will co-operate with the drive if the state government addresses our demands. If they are not ready to heed our demand, we will go ahead with our plan to stage an indefinite hunger strike,” said Jayakumar, a flat resident.

Meanwhile, Swaraj said a meeting with the officials, including district collector, sub-collector, Maradu municipality officials, flat owners and other stakeholders, will be convened soon to discuss the demand.