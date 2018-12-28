2011 Odisha gang rape verdict: BJP women threaten to launch Statewide agitation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Crime Branch of Odisha Police decided to move the Orissa High Court against the acquittal of the accused in the alleged Pipili gang-rape and murder case, the BJP Mahila Morcha has threatened to launch a Statewide agitation demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy for his obnoxious remarks.

"The acquittal of the two prime accused proved the inefficiency of the Crime Branch", State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida. Accusing the prosecuting agency of weakening the case by withholding vital information of the investigation from the court, Parida said the acquittal proved that police failed in its duty. The insensitive remarks of Maharathy are like rubbing salt to injury, she said and urged the Government to hand over the case to CBI for a fair probe.

Condemning the Minister’s remark, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi said it is unfortunate and saddening to hear such comments from a person holding a high position. The irresponsible comment of the Minister came at a time when the State Government is taking pride in championing women empowerment and making a strong pitch for 33 per cent reservation for them. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should immediately remove Maharathi from the Council of Ministers, she said.

On the day, Mahila Morcha activists staged a candlelight march in the City protesting the Minister’s statement. On Monday, the court of the Additional District Judge on Monday acquitted prime accused Prasant Pradhan and his brother Sukant due to lack of evidence.