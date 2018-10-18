Home States Odisha

Odisha government to adopt orphan siblings

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who visited Champapur village under Gangabada on Wednesday, said the State Government will take care of the siblings till they become self-reliant.

Published: 18th October 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets Simanchal Bhuyan and his younger brother at Gangabada village during his visit to Ganjam on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: The State Government will adopt nine-year-old Simanchal Bhuyan and his two younger brother Kartik and Ram, who lost their parents in the landslide in Baraghara village of Gangabada panchayat under Gajapati district on Friday last.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who visited Champapur village under Gangabada on Wednesday, said the State Government will take care of the siblings till they become self-reliant. The brothers will also get four decimal of land for construction of house, financial assistance under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and `10 lakh as compensation. 

Simanchal, who studies in Class V of Koinpur School, said he and his brothers were away in the school hostel when the mishap took place. He was informed about the death of his parents - Dandapani Bhuyan, mother Sumitra - and younger sister Khali by his uncle. “My parents and sister had taken shelter in a cave to escape the heavy rains when the landslide took place,” he said. Since then, they have been staying in their uncle’s place. 

CM visits Bhanjanagar

CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday visited Bhanjanagar and reviewed the post-cyclone situation in the area. He assured the flood victims to provide them houses under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) and other amenities like power, road, safe drinking water on a war footing. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange apprised the Chief Minister about the preliminary loss due to the cyclone and flood and the latter asked district officials to pay compensation to the affected farmers immediately. On the other hand, even a week after cyclone Titli hit the southern Odisha districts, restoration and rehabilitation works are yet to be stepped up in many parts of Ganjam. While restoration work has already been taken up on war footing by Andhra Pradesh Government in the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh bordering areas, the Odisha Government is still busy distributing relief materials to the flood victims. 

