Following IMD alert, Odisha government prepares state for cyclone

The system is likely to affect Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri and cause heavy rain in other districts.

Published: 21st September 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Gopalpur beach wears a deserted look as locals and tourists remained indoors in fear of the cyclone on Thursday night. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday put Ganjam, Puri and Khurda administration on alert and asked them to evacuate people from low-lying and vulnerable areas following a cyclone alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system is likely to affect Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri and cause heavy rain in other districts. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the situation in a high-level meeting and directed all departments to remain ready to meet any eventuality. While holiday of all Government offices in the five districts have been cancelled on Friday, Collectors of other districts have been asked to take a call after assessment of the situation.

The IMD forecast that the deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Kalingapatnam and Puri, close to Gopalpur around midnight.

Since wind speed is likely to reach 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph at time of landfall, local cautionary Signal Number LC-III has been kept hoisted at all ports in the State.

“Storm surge of about 0.5 meters above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of Ganjam, Puri and Khurda districts and Collectors have been asked to assess the situation and evacuate people living in vulnerable condition to safe shelters,” Chief Secretary AP Padhi said after a review meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday.

However, there are indications that the system may have come close to land and may not actually cause damage since parameters do not support much intensification.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi directed all Collectors to remain ready with satellite phones to meet any eventuality and make an arrangement of cooked food, safe drinking water and ensure health and hygiene.

While power boats pre-positioned in districts have been kept ready with the crew for relief activity, multipurpose flood/cyclone shelters are in readiness with necessary arrangements. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during next 24 hours.

“One NDRF team each has been deployed in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts with 17 boats and other emergency equipment. Similarly, ODRAF teams have been deployed in Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts. Fire service units too have been deployed for search and rescue work,” Sethi said.

