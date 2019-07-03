Devotees throng Haribaldev Jew temple at Odisha's Baripada

Sukanta Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Holy Trinity of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra appeared before the devotees for the first time after a fortnight of illness here on Tuesday.

The ritual is known as ‘Nabajouban Darshan’ and precedes Rath Yatra. The rituals at Sri Haribaldev Jew Temple here to prepare the deities for public darshan began on Monday with the opening of Lion Gate at 8.30 am by servitors amidst beating of drums.

The servitors opened Jaya and Bijaya gates and took the Trinity to Nata Mandap from Anasara Ghara (sick room inside the temple) in ‘goti pahandi’.

ALSO READ: Nabajouban darshan at Puri on July 2

The nitis resumed on Tuesday at 5 am with Chitrakars painting the Trinity at Nata Mandap as part of the ritual called ‘Netrautsav’.

After Netrautsav, the servitors performed nitis like offering prayers, chanting mantras and performing homa at the Nata Mandap after which the Abakas ritual was performed from 11 am to 6 pm.

On Wednesday, the Trinity will be dressed in ‘Ubha Yatra Besha’ and give darshan to devotees from 7 am to 11 pm after which the doors will be closed to prepare the deities for Rath Yatra Pahandi, said Arun Kumar Mishra a senior servitor of Lord Jagannath.

Other rituals like Kalasa Pratistha and Ratha Pratistha, Maa Thakurani Puja besides puja of the chariots by dasi, chaka chhada, chhera panhara by paricha and pahandi bije of deities would be carried out on Thursday, he added.

ALSO READ: Deities recover, stage set for Nabajouban ahead of Rath Yatra in Odisha

Meanwhile, district police has made arrangements for smooth movement of traffic from Tuesday to July 14 when the festival concludes.

Superintendent of Police Awinash Kumar said vehicles to Balasore and Udala are being diverted through Satyasai Chowk via Daraghadei Golei and Palbani.

No vehicles will be allowed on the Grand Road from Ambica Temple to Haribaldev Jew temple from July 4 to 6 for pulling of chariots as part of Gundicha Yatra and from July 12 to 14 for the homecoming ceremony of the deities.

Special parking zones have been identified for parking vehicles during this period, said Kumar.

To ensure total security, six DSPs, 11 inspectors, 17 sub-inspectors, 50 Assistant Sub-Inspector, 12 APR Havildars, 71 constables, 24 Mahila Constables, 161 Home Guards, deployment of 16 platoons of police force besides drone camera and CCTV cameras will be put in place.