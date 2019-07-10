Home States Odisha

Weak river embankment pose threat to Odisha's Jajpur villages

Published: 10th July 2019 08:10 AM

Baitarani flowing above danger level in Jajpur.

Baitarani flowing above danger level in Jajpur. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Weak embankment of river Baitarini poses a threat to 14 villages in Korei block of Jajpur district. Floods are an annual affair for the people of the district every monsoon but absence of foolproof measures to plug the weak points has led to fears of a similar situation this year too.

According to sources, temporary measures like stone-packing of the embankment was taken up at some places but that failed to check the rainwater from overflowing the river banks and entering villages.

People of the 14 villages who were severely affected by the flood last year fear a repeat.

ALSO READ: Weak embankments fuel flood fear 

The residents of Mukundapur, Baliapal, Mathurupur said last year they remained water-locked for several days when Baitarini was in spate. Even after a year, the embankment work has not been completed before monsoon.

“The river embankment is very weak at several places along the four km stretch threatening the lives of over 2000 families in the 14 villages who reside close to the embankment.

We had drawn the attention of local politicians and even district administration to expedite repair work of the river embankment, but no step has been taken yet,” said Rabindra Kumar Jena, a resident of Mukundapur.

ALSO READ: Villages on Odisha's Nagavalli banks face erosion threat

To provide a means of communication to the villagers even during monsoon, a bridge was constructed over Baitarani near Mathurapur in 2011.

But, the bridge remains non-functional in the absence of an approach road even after eight years. Villagers alleged that their pleas to the administration have fallen on deaf ears.

“After a brief spell of rain, the villages get flooded and we have to wade through knee-deep water,” said Jena. The bridge constructed over the river near Mukundapur is of no use for want of an approach road to connect it to the newly-constructed bridge, he said.

Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said the Water Resources Department has been directed to expedite embankment strengthening work before the monsoon intensifies. 

“Officials of the Water Resources Department have been asked to expedite embankment work. Besides, they have been asked to stock up on sandbags which can be used at vulnerable points along the river embankment in case of emergency,” said the Collector.

