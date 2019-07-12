Home States Odisha

Pollution of Kathajodi river by civic body in Odisha unabated

The waste water generated from Odisha is collected in medium, small and tertiary drains stretching for about 1,724 km in and around the city and then flows into two main stormwater channels.

Published: 12th July 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Pollution of Kathajodi river by civic body.

Pollution of Kathajodi river by civic body. (Photo I EPS )

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In blatant violation of restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and State Pollution Control Board, direct discharge of untreated sewage into river Kathajodi by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) continues unabated.

The waste water generated from the city is collected in medium, small and tertiary drains stretching for about 1,724 km in and around the city. It then flows into two main stormwater channels.

ALSO READ: Stubble pollution makes inroads into Odisha's Koraput

However, most of the waste water which flows through MSWC from Patapola to Matagajpur is directly discharged into Kathajodi through Khannagar sluice gate without treatment.

As per SPCB’s report, Kathajodi has become a junkyard courtesy the CMC’s glaring apathy as it continues to discharge waste water downstream, making the river unfit for drinking, bathing or irrigation.

The findings of the report also suggest that pollution level of the river comes under level C category which means that its water cannot be used for consumption, bathing and irrigation without treatment.

ALSO READ: Odisha villagers reel under industrial pollution

“The waste water discharged through Khannagar sluice gate often stagnates in the river bed due to lean flow of the river. The stagnated water emits a foul smell, posing health hazards for residents of Khannagar and Khapuria,” said general secretary of Khannagar Khapuria Silpanchala Puja Committee Prafulla Kumar Sahoo.

He had filed a PIL in Orissa High Court in 2016 seeking intervention to stop the discharge of waste water into Kathajodi through Khannagar sluice gate.

“Despite repeated requests and reminders to the civic body, effluents were released into the river with glaring apathy. Going to court was the last resort,” said Sahoo.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, however, said the problem would be solved after completion of the sewage treatment plant at Matagajpur.

The treatment plant is expected to be completed within a year, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack National Green Tribunal Cuttack Municipal Corporation Odisha Pollution Control Board Ananya Das Orissa High Court
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp