Odia community in Japan and Bahrain celebrate Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rath Yatra was celebrated by the Odia community of Japan with pomp and grandeur. They also raised fund on the occasion for cyclone Fani affected people in Odisha.



India Ambassador to Japan Sanjay K Verma and Kawasaki Mayor Fukuda performed ‘chhera pahanra’ (ceremonial sweeping) following which the chariot was pulled.

Thousands of devotees of different nationalities pulled the chariot. The streets of Kawasaki basked in religious fervour amid the chants of ‘Jay Jagannath’ and ‘Hare Krishna Hare Rama’.



Stating that the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath has similarity with Gion festival of Kyoto, Verma said it reminds one of the common culture and heritage India and Japan share since long.



He thanked the non-resident Odias in Japan for their charity during the time of disaster.

Kawasaki Mayor expressed grief over the loss of life and property caused by the Fani in Odisha.



Highlighting the strong cultural bond between Indian and Kawsaki, president of Odia community of Japan, Bikash Mohanty said Jagannath culture binds all in a common thread to think and act collectively.

Similarly, Bahrain Odia Samaj celebrated Rath Yatra in coordination with Iskcon Bahrain with great pump and show at Shree Krishna Temple, Manama. Founder of Bahrain Odia Samaj Arun Kumar Praharaj said the festival is celebrated in the city for the last 22 years.



“Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb had visited Bahrain in April. Team Tridhara led by Guru Gajendra Panda and troupe performed Odissi dance in front of the Lord.



The programme was attended by Nepal Ambassador to Bahrain Padam Sundas and his wife.