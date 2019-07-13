Home States Odisha

Odisha medical apathy: Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital ailing without doctors 

Mismanagement by Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital administration, which was opened in January 2019, vacant doctor posts and defunct equipment, has left poor patients to fend for themselves.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Last week, seven critical patients in Nephrology department of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jharsuguda could not undergo dialysis for a day due to power cut.

The incident was just the tip of the iceberg. Mismanagement by hospital administration, vacant doctor posts and defunct equipment in the DHH, which was opened in January this year, has left poor patients to fend for themselves. The seven-storey hospital does not even have regular water supply. 

According to reports, the hospital is managing with just 25 doctors against the sanctioned 45 posts.

Posts of anaesthetist, medicine specialist, paediatrician, senior ophthalmologist, pathologist, ENT and skin specialists are lying vacant. The Assistant District Medical Officer (Medical) post is also unmanned.

Patients alleged that doctors walk in to the hospital around 10 am and leave by 12 pm leaving them at the mercy of other medical staff. Besides, some doctors refer patients directly to VIMSAR without evaluating their condition. There are not enough beds in the hospital and patients are forced to lie on the floor in many departments.

While there are four counters in the hospital for processing admission, discharge and medical examination documents, only one remains open. 

Due to water shortage, toilets in the DHH are not cleaned regularly, patients alleged. The digital X-ray machine continues to be out of order since months. 

Chief District Medical Officer Kaushalya Pradhan said the higher authorities of Health department have been informed about the various problems. Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan added that Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has assured to take necessary steps for development of the hospital.

