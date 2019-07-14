Problems galore at Odisha's Berhampur Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Biju Patnaik Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital is all set to celebrate its golden jubilee this year. Yet, it continues to grapple with acute infrastructure and manpower shortage.



The 25-bed indoor hospital of the college, which was built around three years back, is yet to become functional. The hospital needs four medical officers, six staff nurses, six attendants and around a dozen other staff.



However, none has yet been appointed as a result of which the facility has remained under lock and key.

The five-year degree course in Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) has few takers as students are wary of enrolling in an institution where the hospital is yet to function.



The present batch of 68 students are pursuing their internship at the City hospital outside the college.



The homoeopathic college has only eight permanent teaching staff against the sanctioned strength of 35. Besides, 14 teachers have been engaged on deputation or contractual basis.



Principal Professor Bijayalaxmi Bisoi, however, said infrastructure development of the institution is being done and a new hostel for girls will soon come upon its premises.



Besides, the other buildings are also being renovated.

Professor Bisoi hoped the issues plaguing the college will soon be resolved. She said no students could be admitted for the BHMS course in 2016-17 academic year as the institution failed to meet the criteria of Central Council of Homeopathy.



However, admissions were re-started from 2018.