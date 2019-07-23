Home States Odisha

Three held for love triangle murder in Odisha

Sukinda police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a youth over a love triangle in Gandhapal village.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Sukinda police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a youth over a love triangle in Gandhapal village. The accused are Ranjan Kumar Sethi, Chinmaya Mahakud and Satyajit Nayak alias Panchu, all of Gandhapal.

Police said Ashok Kumar Sahu, who worked as a data entry operator in Sukinda block office, fell in love with a woman gram rojgar sevak (GRS) three months back. Earlier, the woman was in a relationship with one of the accused Ranjan, a truck driver.

However, the woman later reportedly ditched Ranjan and entered into a relationship with Ashok. This enraged Ranjan who hatched a plan with Chinmaya and Satyajit to eliminate Ashok.As per the plan, the trio started to keep a close watch on the daily activities of Ashok.

On June 17, Ranjan along with his two aides allegedly waited for Ashok in his truck at an isolated place near Damodarpur, the route which the victim used to take regularly. When Ashok came riding on his scooter, the accused drove towards him and ran over him.

“After committing the crime, the accused tried to portray it as an accident to avoid suspicion. However, Ashok’s family lodged a complaint alleging it to be a pre-planned murder,” said a police official.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a manhunt and nabbed prime accused Ranjan from his hideout. During interrogation, he confessed to his the crime and basing on his revelation, the other two accused were nabbed. The accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

