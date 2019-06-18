Odisha seeks more time for rice supply to FCI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is likely to move the Centre for extending delivery period of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) as the supply of the food grain to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is likely to be delayed.

Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (OSCSCL) has urged the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department to move the FCI for extension of the time limit for delivery of rice procured during kharif marketing season 2018-19.

The delay in delivery of rice by September 30 may not be possible due to various factors including damage to rice mills caused by cyclone Fani.

In a communication to Secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, Managing Director of OSCSCL Saroj Kumar Samal stated that mill premises in coastal districts of Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur have been ravaged by the cyclone damaging the stock of paddy and rice.

The corporation has also cited inadequacy of space to stock rice of record procurement of paddy during the kharif season.

The state government has procured 62 lakh tonne of paddy during the period.

Some of the godowns, which usually accommodate the rice, have also been damaged.

Since repair work is underway, it will be difficult to stock huge quantities of rice in absence of store houses.