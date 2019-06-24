BJD MLA Saroj Meher arrested for forcing PWD engineer to do sit-ups over poor road work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD MLA from Patnagarh Saroj Meher, who had reportedly forced a government official to do sit-ups over poor construction of road, has been arrested on Monday.

The arrest comes a day ahead of the first session of the 16th assembly. Earlier in the day, the police had detained the legislator for questioning and later arrested. As per the latest reports, he has been sent to Patnagarh sub-jail.

The Patnagarh police have already registered a case against Meher on the basis of an FIR lodged by the PWD junior engineer Jaykant Sabar's wife. The case has been booked under Sections 341, 363, 294, 323, 353 and 355 of IPC and Section 3 of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A video clip of the incident where the MLA was seen forcing Sabar doing sit-ups had gone viral.

The official had also alleged that the executive engineer of the PWD had slapped him in the public on the MLA's order.

A first timer, Meher had defeated senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo from the Patnagarh assembly constituency by 10,028 votes in the recently -concluded elections.