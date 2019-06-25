Home States Odisha

Kotak Mahindra donates Rs 5 crore to Odisha for Fani relief

Odisha government might utilise a part of the contribution to construct two new shelter homes in the state.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here for carrying out relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction work in areas severely affected by cyclone Fani.

Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak said, “As part of our CSR, we look forward to work jointly with OSDMA to implement disaster management activities in the State. We are making a small financial contribution to OSDMA to provide support to the people affected by the cyclone.”

ALSO READ: JSPL donates Rs 3 crore to Odisha's CMRF as Fani aid

The bank said as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) it is implementing a programme on relief and rehabilitation in partnership with Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) for the people of the state, who were severely affected by Fani, which ravaged Odisha coast on May 3. 

The government might utilise a part of the contribution to construct two new shelter homes in the state.

ALSO READ: WTC Mumbai donates Rs 51 lakh to CMRF for restoration of Fani-hit villages in Odisha

On business front, the bank officials said Odisha market is growing rapidly and they will focus on providing citizen centric services in the state.

“Total deposits of the bank in Odisha increased by 33 per cent to over Rs 1,160 crore as of March 31, 2019. Similarly, bank’s savings account deposits in the State increased by 37 per cent to Rs 492 crore as of March 31,” Kotak’s Retail Liabilities president, Virat Diwanji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kotak Mahindra Fani Odisha Cyclone Fani
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp