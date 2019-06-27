Odisha HC lawyers to continue boycott over apointment of absentee lawyers as judges

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha High Court Bar Association (OHCBA) will continue to boycott the courts of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and the two senior-most judges - Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Mishra as its general body could not take a decision on CJI’s advice to lift the boycott.

Association president Gopal Krushna Mohanty said the boycott will continue till the general body meets on July 3 to take a decision on the future course of agitation.

The CJI’s advice had come after an OHCBA delegation met him on June 22 and submitted a memorandum demanding elevation of regular practitioners of HC for filling up of posts of judges that have been lying vacant for years.

The Association has been boycotting courts of the collegium judges from June 17 demanding withdrawal of recommendation of name of a lawyer for appointment as judge of the court, though he is not a regular practitioner of the High Court.