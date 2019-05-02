Cyclone Fani: Odisha evacuating 8 lakh people from coastal areas, PM oversees preparedness

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Fani turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and inched closer to Odisha coast, the State Government on Thursday launched a massive evacuation operation in 13 coastal and adjoining districts.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department, Fani is likely to make landfall between Chilika and Puri during the forenoon hours of May 3 (Friday) during the 10 am-12 noon period.

The storm which is moving at a speed of 12 km per hour would accompany wind in the range of 170-180 km as it launches itself onto the land. Currently, it is about 360 km south-east of Puri.

The Odisha Government which plans to shift at least 8 lakh people by the evening, has shifted 25,425 persons were moved to safety. Around 1.95 lakh people from Ganjam, 1.44 lakh from Puri, 1.08 people from Khurda and 1 lakh people from Cuttack will be shifted to cyclone shelters. Priority is being given to women, children, elderly and differently-abled persons during evacuation.

READ: 103 trains cancelled from May 2 to 6

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told mediapersons that the Government is ready with preparations for tackling the storm and its damage. Emphasis is to ensure no life is lost, he said.

IMD said extensive damage is expected in Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Gajapati and Jagatsinghpur while damage is also expected in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore and other interior and south Odisha districts and asked the government to take measures accordingly.

Officials of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) said, as many as 3,001 transit shelters including 879 multipurpose cyclone shelters have been made functional to accommodate affected people.

Till now 8,172 people from Gajapati, 6,898 people from Ganjam, 3,900 people from Jagatsingpur and 2,890 people from Puri were evacuated to cyclone shelters.

As the storm drew closer, many places in the state including Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Gajapati, Koraput started experiencing rainfall under the impact of the storm. Around 200 mm rainfall is expected on May 3 in these districts where flashfloods and urban flooding is apprehended.

READ: State geared up to meet any eventuality as cyclone Fani-induced rains lash Coastal AP

To ensure safe drinking water to people in the affected areas, the state government has placed 734 PVC tanks, 428 water tankers and 3,423 overhead tanks in vulnerable locations.

For emergency, 232 DG sets with piped water supply facility and 167 electricians have also been kept in readiness. The government will also distribute 8.32 lakh water pouches to affected people.

For rescue and airdropping, the State Government has sought two choppers which are expected to be provided to the state by today evening, the officials said.

Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said all necessary arrangements are in place to face the cyclone. The district administrations are on high alert while disaster response forces are prepositioned to tackle possible eventuality, he said.

Appeal to all Don’t Panic! Stay safe and help each other during #CycloneFani . my sand art at #Puri beach in #Odisha . pic.twitter.com/2QWQV9iFMa — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 2, 2019

So far, three NDRF teams each to Puri and Jagatsingpur, and two each to Jajpur, Balasore, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Khurda have been dispatched for rescue and relief operations. Likewise, 18 ODRAF teams have been deployed in 18 coastal and adjoining districts. Three NDRF and two ODRAF teams have been kept on standby.

READ: CM Naveen Patnaik urges people to keep calm, cooperate with govt during cyclone Fani

As many as 568 fire service units are also on duty. Around 80 fire service units have been deployed in Ganjam while 44 units have been deployed in Puri, DG, Fire Services BK Sharma said.

Keeping the situation in view, the State Government and East Coast Railway have made special arrangements for tourists in Puri and other cities in the coastal belt, asking them to leave those places.

East Coast Railway also ran a special train from Puri to Shalimar in West Bengal via Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Keonjhar road and Balasore. The Railways have already cancelled 103 trains and has diverted many in the state till May 3.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Fani. He was briefed on the ongoing preparatory measures being undertaken, official sources said.

These include the provision of adequate resources; deployment of teams from NDRF and the armed forces; arrangements to provide drinking water; and standby systems to restore power and telecom services.

After the review meeting, PM Modi directed senior officers to maintain close coordination with officers of affected states, to ensure preventive measures, and also to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations, as required.

Among those who attended the meeting are the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the PM, the Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials from the IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO.

(With agency inputs)