Over Rs 1,000 crore released in advance for states affected by Cyclone Fani: PM Modi

'I want to assure the people of the cyclone-affected states that the entire country and the Centre are standing by the affected families and the state governments,' Modi said.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 03:30 PM

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HINDAUN CITY (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said over Rs 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.

Addressing an election rally here, he said the government was with the people in times of crises.

A detailed review meeting was held and he had been given the latest updates on Cyclone Fani, Modi said as the extremely severe cyclonic storm hit Odisha on Friday morning.

"Lakhs of families are affected by a cyclone in the coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the Centre is in touch with the state governments. I got the latest update from officers some time ago and also held a detailed review meeting yesterday. More than Rs 1,000 crore have been released in advance," Modi told the rally in Rajasthan's Hindaun town, located in Karauli district.

He added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy and the Army were engaged in the relief works.

"I want to assure the people of the cyclone-affected states that the entire country and the Centre are standing by the affected families and the state governments," Modi said.

The prime minister also ramped up his attack against the Congress, saying the party is distraught about Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar being declared as an international terrorist during the election and is questioning the timing of the announcement.

He alleged that the opposition party is unhappy with India's security situation. Instead of celebrating the decision of the United Nations (UN) designating the JeM chief as an international terrorist, the opposition party is questioning its timing, the prime minister said.

"Should the UN ask the Congress, should it consult 'Madam' or 'Naamdar', before declaring him as a global terrorist?," he asked the gathering, in a mocking reference to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Questioning the Congress's response to the development, he said the decision on the Pakistan-based terrorist was not taken by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The world is talking about India, Modi said. "India's biggest enemy, Masood Azhar, who had been wounding India for several years, was declared an international terrorist two days ago," he said, adding that the UN declaring the JeM chief as an international terrorist was the third surgical strike on Pakistan.

"Have I dealt with Pakistan's arrogance or not?", he asked the crowd.

Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
