Home States Odisha

Post Fani, normal traffic, flights resume in Odisha

The NCMC on Sunday reviewed relief measures in the 'Fani' affected areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 05th May 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two days after cyclone "Fani" hit the Odisha coast, normal traffic as well as flight operations has been restored in the state and the Railways have also reintroduced 85 of the 138 cancelled trains, a Home Ministry statement said on Sunday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has cleared fallen trees from most of the roads in Puri, Khurda and Bhubaneswar and normal traffic has resumed, said the statement that was issued based on information shared by Odisha government in a National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha.

The NCMC on Sunday reviewed relief measures in the "Fani" affected areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Death toll rises to 29 in Odisha, CM announces relief package

"Railways have reintroduced 85 of the 138 cancelled trains. The main line to Bhubaneswar has commenced operations while Puri will be ready to receive trains in about four to five days. Flight operations to Bhubaneswar resumed with 41 flights operating yesterday (Saturday), even though the local airport suffered extensive damage."

Odisha also said that power and telecommunication facilities were gradually being restored in the cyclone-affected areas of the state.

"Major damages to the power transmission and distribution systems are reported in Bhubaneswar and Puri. Mobile services have been restored partially. In both the cities, about 70 percent water supply will be restored by Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: 30 lakh affected by Cyclone Fani in Cuttack

"At least 60 percent of affected telecom towers were expected to be operational by Sunday evening and diesel supplies were being provided to make them functional using Diesel Generator (DG) sets in the absence of regular power supply," the statement said.

Sufficient stocks of diesel and other fuels are available in Odisha, said the statement, adding the state also sought supply of storage water tanks.

The Cabinet Secretary, in the NCMC meeting, directed that restoration of power and telecommunication facilities be accorded top priority and Ministry of Power and Department of Telecommunications to coordinate with Odisha government in this regard.

The Power Ministry has moved DG sets of 500 KVA, 250 KVA and 125 KVA capacity and also provided workmen gangs, who are engaged in restoration of power lines and towers, said the statement.

ALSO READ: Relief works hit as communication networks remain cut

"Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have been requested to provide additional assistance to Odisha, particularly in the area of power. Cabinet Secretary also suggested that public sector companies in Power and Oil and Gas sector contribute towards relief efforts under their CSR funding."

The Ministry of Steel has made available about 3,500 steel electric poles and additional quantities as requested by Odisha are being arranged from other places.

The Defence Ministry, through transport planes and helicopters, moved medicines and other relief material, while naval and Coast Guard vessels near the Odisha coast have enough water to supply to affected areas.

Reviewing the relief efforts, the Cabinet Secretary directed that officers of Central ministries and agencies should work in close coordination with Odisha government and provide all required assistance expeditiously.

Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal participated in the NCMC meeting through video conference. Senior Officers from Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence, Civil Aviation, Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power, Telecommunications, Steel, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Health, the NDMA and the NDRF also attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha flights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp