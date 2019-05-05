Home States Odisha

Cyclone Fani: Relief works hit as communication networks remain cut

With lack of mobile or telecommunications, the administration of the affected districts are unable to gather information on damage and monitor relief and restoration works.

A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Almost 30 hours have passed since tropical cyclone Fani hit the Odisha coast, but the Twin City residents are still bereft of mobile services. If officials are to be believed, it will take at least three days to partly restore the telecom towers, if not fully. As telecommunications has been the biggest casualty of cyclone Fani, telecom operators are working on a war footing to restore damaged and twisted towers.

While consumers of BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone are able to communicate in limited areas of the Capital, though not frequently, Airtel customers have been the worst hit. Internet facility was also equally hit as fibre optics were damaged at a number of places. The damage has been so extensive that not a single tower could be restored even a day after the cyclone. 

Even as main roads have been cleared in posh areas of the City, uprooted trees blocking the lanes and by-lanes continued to create hindrance for personnel deployed for restoration of towers.A BSNL official said a number of towers in Puri, Khurda and Cuttack districts have been either fully damaged or twisted.

“The exact number of towers damaged is yet to be known as the assessment is underway. It will take a minimum of three days to restore mobile connectivity,” he said. 

With lack of mobile or telecommunications, the administration of the affected districts are unable to gather information on damage and monitor relief and restoration works. The State control room has roped in West Bengal Radio Club to keep in contact with the district headquarters through HAM radio communication.

A damaged telecom tower in Cuttack | Rashmiranjan M

Apart from the HAM station, communication is being established through VHF, State wireless system and satellite phones. Since Puri has been the worst hit, two VHF units, one at the Collectorate and another at circuit house, have been set up along with the HAM station. 

Additional Relief Commissioner Vineel Krishna said lack of communication has been the biggest problem. “Now with HAM radio and satellite phones, we are able to communicate with district headquarters and monitor the situation. Priority is being given to clear roads and provide relief and drinking water to the cyclone-hit people,” he added.

Since Fani was a rare phenomenon during summer and predicting its course was a daunting task with no weather agencies able to ascertain its actual path, the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur played a significant role in guiding the State to predict the cyclone. The weather radar was tracking the cyclone accurately since May 2. The ITR had launched helium balloon with radiosonde (a battery-powered telemetry instrument) to remotely measure the temperature pressure, humidity and other weather parameters.

ITR Director BK Das said when all telecast had stopped, the ITR Doppler Radar was guiding us with accurate prediction. “We were uploading the information for IMD throughout the day. The radar did miracle for us. A dedicated team worked non-stop and monitored the radar. All doppler results along with satellite picture and state-of-the-art analysis of critical data added value to prediction,” he added.

