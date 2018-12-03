Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi trying his best to do good: Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth has batted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is trying his best to do good for the country, in a recent interview to the India Today magazine.

Published: 03rd December 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth has batted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is trying his best to do good for the country, in a recent interview to the India Today magazine.

While Rajinikanth endorsed Modi in the interview by saying “He (Modi) seriously wants to do good for the nation, he is trying hard and he is trying his best.” Rajinikanth said that actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan was not ‘a competitor’ and said he had been his good friend.

READ | PM Modi must be the strongest, opines Rajinikanth

Although known to be critical of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, Rajinikanth said he admired her ‘courage’ and ‘determination’.

When asked about the political climate in TN, he said ‘ leadership’ is the need of the hour in the State and that people should be told who they are.”They have so much potential, they are good, hard-working, intelligent people. They have forgotten what they are, their capabilities, their strengths, their knowledge. Everything is there, but it is not channelled properly. We need to do that now,” he said.

READ | BJP must be dangerous if opposition parties think so, says a cryptic Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth vouched for strong anti-corruption measures. He said he believed in the country’s secularism, but took a strong stance against courts interfering in religious matters when asked about the Sabarimala issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth 2019 polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Kamal Haasan PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp