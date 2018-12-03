PM Modi trying his best to do good: Rajinikanth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth has batted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is trying his best to do good for the country, in a recent interview to the India Today magazine.

While Rajinikanth endorsed Modi in the interview by saying “He (Modi) seriously wants to do good for the nation, he is trying hard and he is trying his best.” Rajinikanth said that actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan was not ‘a competitor’ and said he had been his good friend.

Although known to be critical of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, Rajinikanth said he admired her ‘courage’ and ‘determination’.

When asked about the political climate in TN, he said ‘ leadership’ is the need of the hour in the State and that people should be told who they are.”They have so much potential, they are good, hard-working, intelligent people. They have forgotten what they are, their capabilities, their strengths, their knowledge. Everything is there, but it is not channelled properly. We need to do that now,” he said.

Rajinikanth vouched for strong anti-corruption measures. He said he believed in the country’s secularism, but took a strong stance against courts interfering in religious matters when asked about the Sabarimala issue.