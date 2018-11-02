Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu bypolls: Race on as Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam set to meet party in-charges

Thanga Thamizh Selvan clarified that they had decided to face the by-elections since the legal
process of challenging the disqualification of MLAs in the Supreme Court would be a longer one.   

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced that they would not challenge the disqualification of 18 MLAs but would face the by-election, the ruling AIADMK has speeded up its moves for the by-polls by calling for a meeting of 122 election in-charges appointed for the 20 Assembly constituencies on November 3. 

ALSO READ: Small parties can greatly influence outcome of bypolls 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will interact with the by-election in charges comprising the entire Cabinet and 90 senior functionaries on the campaign themes and strategies to be adopted.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’ on Thursday alleged that DMK president MK Stalin and AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran had a ‘secret’ meeting at a hotel in Madurai where both of them stayed ahead of their visit to Pasumpon village to pay homage to late leader Muthuramalinga Thevar. 

The write up in that daily alleged that only after the meeting, Dhinakaran had announced the decision of 18 MLAs not to move the Supreme Court but to face the by-elections. However, Thanga Thamizh Selvan, one of the 18 disqualified MLAs, denied this allegation. He said though both leaders stayed in the same hotel, they did not meet each other and there was no need for that. 

ALSO READ: Gamechanger bypolls coming soon as TTV Dhinakaran makes a U-Turn

Thanga Thamizh Selvan also clarified that they had decided to face the by-elections since the legal
process of challenging the disqualification of MLAs in the Supreme Court would be a longer one.   
Answering reporters' queries, Thanga Thamizh Selvan said that they would highlight the ‘misrule and maladministration’ of the present government as their election plank when the by-elections are notified.  

READ: Do-or-die battle for AIADMK, DMK too under pressure

Seventeen TN fishermen released by SL court
Ramanathapuram: As a goodwill gesture ahead of Deepavali, a Sri Lankan court on Thursday released 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who had been arrested on October 28. The fishermen had ventured into the sea from Rameswaram, Jegathapattinam and Mandapam of the Pudukottai district and were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. After releasing them, the court ordered owners of the boats to appear before it on November 23 to avoid nationalisation of their boats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TTV Dhinakaran Tamil Nady bypolls AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp