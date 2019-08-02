Home States Tamil Nadu

Police file alleged poll code violation case against DMK chief MK Stalin

Earlier, poll authorities had seized the NMZ function hall in Ambur where participated at a meeting to seek support of the Muslim community.

Published: 02nd August 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A day after DMK president MK Stalin addressed workers of a leather-based industry and Muslim community leaders at Ambur falling under Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, the police have registered a case against him for alleged violation of the code of conduct.

On Thursday, Stalin addressed among workers of Farida Group, a leading leather products firm in Ambur, seeking support to his party candidate DM Kathir Anand.

Later, he participated at a meeting held in NMZ function hall to seek support of Muslim community leaders. DMK candidate Kathir Anand, his father and party treasurer Durai Murugan and IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen were also present at the event.

Soon after Stalin left the venue, poll authorities led by Additional Assistant Returning Officer R Sujatha sealed the hall for not obtaining permission to host the meeting. She also lodged two complaints on Thursday with the Ambur Town police station regarding the poll code violations, sources said.

Subsequently, the police looked into the complaints and registered separate cases.

The sources said Stalin, Kathir Anand, the owner NMZ function hall Zakaria and office-bearers of Sunnath Jamad were booked under sections 171 (F) (undue influence at an election) r/w 171 (C) (1) (whoever voluntarily interferes or attempts to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right commits the offence of undue influence at an election) and 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ALSO READ| Govt failed to get NEET exemption: MK Stalin

Another case was registered against Rafeeque Ahmed Mecca, chairman of Farida Group and head of Leather Exports Council for holding poll meeting in his company premises, the sources noted. They added that the top police officials were caught in a fix over registration of cases against the DMK president and others.

A senior official said on Friday that the police were still going into contents of the complaint and sought legal opinion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin Ambur Police Stalin poll code violation Stalin Ambur campaigning Vellore Lok Sabha bypolls 2019 Vellore bypolls
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp