Police file alleged poll code violation case against DMK chief MK Stalin

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A day after DMK president MK Stalin addressed workers of a leather-based industry and Muslim community leaders at Ambur falling under Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, the police have registered a case against him for alleged violation of the code of conduct.

On Thursday, Stalin addressed among workers of Farida Group, a leading leather products firm in Ambur, seeking support to his party candidate DM Kathir Anand.

Later, he participated at a meeting held in NMZ function hall to seek support of Muslim community leaders. DMK candidate Kathir Anand, his father and party treasurer Durai Murugan and IUML national president KM Kader Mohideen were also present at the event.

Soon after Stalin left the venue, poll authorities led by Additional Assistant Returning Officer R Sujatha sealed the hall for not obtaining permission to host the meeting. She also lodged two complaints on Thursday with the Ambur Town police station regarding the poll code violations, sources said.

Subsequently, the police looked into the complaints and registered separate cases.

The sources said Stalin, Kathir Anand, the owner NMZ function hall Zakaria and office-bearers of Sunnath Jamad were booked under sections 171 (F) (undue influence at an election) r/w 171 (C) (1) (whoever voluntarily interferes or attempts to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right commits the offence of undue influence at an election) and 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ALSO READ| Govt failed to get NEET exemption: MK Stalin

Another case was registered against Rafeeque Ahmed Mecca, chairman of Farida Group and head of Leather Exports Council for holding poll meeting in his company premises, the sources noted. They added that the top police officials were caught in a fix over registration of cases against the DMK president and others.

A senior official said on Friday that the police were still going into contents of the complaint and sought legal opinion.