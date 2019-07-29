Sathyamangalam tiger reserve receives best performer award in India

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), which is created in 2013, is adjudged as the best performer in the country for its ability to increase more tigers between 2014-18 compared to any other tiger reserve in the country.



The award, instituted by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), was received by STR Field Director V Naganathan from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during the release of 4th cycle of All India Tiger Estimation results, which coincides with the Global Tiger Day.



ALSO READ: Tiger census: Despite gaining over 100 tigers since 2014, Karnataka slips to second position



Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, Chief Wildlife Warden, told Express that Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve has consistently recorded more than 30 percent annual increment in tiger population, which is highest for a

tiger landscape. This prompted the Union government and NTCA to give an award for excellence in recognition of the highest increment in the 4th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE).



"During the 3rd cycle of MEE report, STR was categorized as 'good' but now it got into 'very good' category with a Mean MEE score of 79.69%. Other three tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu - Anamalai, Mudumalai and Kalakad Mudanthurai - are already in 'very good' category," Srivastava said.



ALSO READ: Tiger population improves to 2,967 in 2018: Modi



Credit for transforming STR should be given to some good management interventions. V Naganathan, STR Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), told Express that forest department has taken

several steps to cut down on anthropogenic pressures.



"Forest dwellers dependence on fuelwood and cattle grazing has been reduced by providing LPG connections to all 28 villages, including 9 in the core area and 19 in the buffer. Awareness was created to use agricultural waste as fodder. Besides, tribal youth were recruited in anti-poaching squads which ensured there is no illegal hunting happening from their hamlets," Naganathan said.



This apart, controlling vehicular movement within tiger reserve and minimizing the human footprint in name of pilgrimage were the biggest takeaway points.



"Our study showed there are more than 200 places of worship inside STR, of which 19 were drawing thousands of pilgrims annually and people used to cook, bath in Moyyar river, stay inside the forest for about 10 days. All these were have stopped. People are now allowed to just go visit and come back," STR official said.



Earlier, there were 6,000 vehicles plying on Bengaluru to Coimbatore NH-209, which runs through the core area of the tiger reserve for 24 kilometers.



"This was literally blocking the animals from moving from

one side to another. Now, the number of vehicles has been reduced to 300 per day. All these helped improve prey density, reduced territorial conflict and allowing tigers to thrive," Naganathan said.



NTCA has praised the forest department for implementing forest pond scheme, entirely funded by the State government. "Most of STR becomes dry during summer. The implementation of the forest pond scheme is an encouraging development. In 2018, Rs 45.50 lakhs was allotted to develop nine ponds," officials said.