Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu plays a crucial role in Ayodhya row again; all mediators from State 

Tamil Nadu, or people hailing from here, will play a crucial role in the mediation of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

Published: 09th March 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Images of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and Justice FM Kaliifullah, who have been appointed ty the Supreme Court as mediators in Ayodhya dispute.

Images of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and Justice FM Kaliifullah, who have been appointed ty the Supreme Court as mediators in Ayodhya dispute. (Photo | Youtube screen grabs)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, or people hailing from here, will play a crucial role in the mediation of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.  For, all the three persons on the mediation panel are from Tamil Nadu. About 15 years back, Sri Jayendra Saraswathi had tried to mediate on the issue but the move did not succeed.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Fakkir Mohammed Kalifulla (67) was born in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. He became judge of Madras High Court in 2000, was later elevated as judge of Supreme Court in 2012 and retired in July 2016. “We will take every step to resolve the dispute amicably,” Kalifulla said after his appointment.

ALSO READ | Hindu stakeholder divided over SC’s mediation bid to resolve Ayodhya tangle

The retired justice has delivered several landmark verdicts. One relates to the introduction of Vedic astrology as a course of scientific study in Indian universities, which had the seal of approval of the Supreme Court.

Sri Sri Ravishankar (62) was born in Papanasam in Tirunelveli district and is the founder of the Art of Living Foundation. He has already tried to intervene in the Ayodhya issue but his suggestion was rejected by the Muslim body. Very recently, on the Ayodhya issue, Ravi Shankar said people wanted the temple there and not the saints.

“The government should make efforts to ensure that the temple is built at the Ram Janmabhoomi. The Supreme Court’s intervention should be the second option. An interference by the law of the country should be the last resort,” he had said, attracting widespread criticism.

ALSO READ | 'Regrettable that such a person has been appointed': Owaisi on Ravi Shankar in Ayodhya panel

Sriram Panchu is a city-based senior advocate and mediator. He is founder of The Mediation Chambers, which offers services in mediation and med-arb (mediation and arbitration). He is the president of the Association of Indian Mediators and a director on the board of the International Mediation Institute.
When contacted for his comments on being appointed as one of the mediators, Sriram Panchu told Express, “It is a very serious responsibility given to me by the Supreme Court. I will do my best.”

Flashback 

Jayendra Saraswathi attempted to broker peace on the Ayodhya issue and wrote a series of letters to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Though his mediation was welcomed initially by both groups, later, both VHP and AIMPLB disowned the seer’s efforts. Jayendra Saraswathi once said, people of Ayodhya - both Muslims and Hindus, live amicably and once the outside elements leave, peace would prevail there. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya row Ram Janmabhoomi issue Babri Masjid Ayodhya mediation panel Fakkir Mohammed Kalifulla Sri Sri Ravishankar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Swa
    Sri Sri is from southBengaluru. AOL campus is on Kanakapura Rd. Near south Bengaluru.
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp