Home States Tamil Nadu

FIR against Kamal Haasan for "Hindu terrorist" statement against Godse

The remarks drew condemnation from BJP and the AIADMK, although Haasan found support in Congress and Dravidar Kazhagam.

Published: 14th May 2019 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday filed an FIR against actor-politician Kamal Haasan for his controversial "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" remarks referring to Nathuram Godse, as saffron organisations moved the courts in Delhi against him.

BJP and AIADMK condemned him for his remarks, though Congress and rationalist outfit Dravidar Kazhagam backed him.

READ | MNM seeks minister KT Rajendra's ouster after 'cut-Haasan's tongue' remark

Stoking a controversy, Haasan had said on Sunday that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

"I am not saying this because this is Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first extremist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (extremism, apparently) starts," he said in bypoll-bound Aravakurichi.

Police in Aravakurichi in Karur district filed the FIR under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with 'outraging religious feelings' and 'promoting enmity between different groups', respectively.

A Karur police release also warned of stringent action against those inciting violence in the name of religion, caste, language and race.

In Delhi, two separate cases were filed against Haasan.

Moving a PIL before the bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court, BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought directions to the EC to "restrict" misuse of religion for poll gains.

READ | BJP responds to Kamal Haasan's Godse remark, says he doesn't understand difference between assassin and terrorist

Upadhyay, also a lawyer, alleged Haasan "deliberately" made the statement in the presence of a Muslim majority crowd for electoral gains.

The petition contended this was "clearly a corrupt practice under Representation of the People Act (RPA) 1951."

"As per Model Code of Conduct, no party or candidate can indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic. Similarly, there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes.

"Haasan has violated the Model Code of Conduct in addition to Section 123(3) of the RPA 1951. Kamal Haasan is deliberately promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and brotherhood, which is an offence under section 153A of IPC.

It is a deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of millions of Hindus, which is an offence under section 295A IPC," it claimed.

It also said that despite the alleged misuse of religion for electoral gain by Haasan, the EC has not done anything in this regard yet.

READ | India's first terrorist, Nathuram Godse, was a Hindu: Kamal Haasan

The bench allowed the plea to be listed for hearing on Wednesday before an appropriate bench.

A Hindu Sena activist also moved the court, seeking Haasan's prosecution for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by terming Godse as a "Hindu extremist."

The matter is likely to be listed before a Metropolitan Magistrate on May 16.

Complainant Vishnu Gupta, who claimed to be the outfit's president, sought Haasan's prosecution for alleged offences punishable under IPC 153-A and 295-A. The offences are punishable with a three-year jail term or fine, or both.

He alleged Haasan "deliberately and maliciously" made "absolutely derogatory comments to outrage religious feelings of Hindus by associating terrorism with the Hindu religion".

"The comment was made with the sole intention "to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims, and outrage religious feelings and religious beliefs of Hindus, along with that of the complainant", he claimed.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Nathuram Godse Mahatma Gandhi assassination BJP Makkal Needhi Maiam Hindu terrorist Aravakurichi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp