Thanks to uproar over Subashri's death, TN government goes banner-free for Modi-Xi summit

CHENNAI: Despite Tamil Nadu government getting permission to put out posters and cutouts during the Second India-China informal Summit at Mahabalipuram, the giant cutouts were absent along the East coast stretch.

The recent death of Chennai techie Subashri created a lot of uproar and social media noise prompting the government to crack down on the banner culture which is prevalent in Tamil Nadu. The helipad where in the BJP and AIADMK cadres assembled hardly had any posters or cutouts. This was unlike the earlier Defence Expo where in the entire East Coast Road was decorated with posters.

It is to be recalled that Subhasri, a resident of Chennai, was riding her two-wheeler at the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road at Pallikaranai near the Kamatchi Hospital when the banner placed by an AIADMK ex-councillor Jayagopal fell over her.

Her vehicle skidded and she fell down on the road. Instantly a water tanker lorry plying behind her ran over her, crushing her to death.

Subhasri, a B.Tech graduate, was returning home after work and had written IELTS exam to go to Canada.

Jayagopal submitted that it was his party cadre who put up the banners for the marriage function out of ‘love and affection’ and that he did not have any role in erecting them.He also blamed the police department for mechanically adding his name in the First Information Report without carrying out a proper investigation.

