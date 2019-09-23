Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK looking for affluent Vanniyar candidate to meet Vikravandi Assembly poll expenses?

To find the right candidate, DMK has invited applications from interested party cadre and fixed a deadline of September 23 and interview with applicants will be held the next day.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition DMK is looking for a Vanniyar candidate with deep pocket who can contest in  Vikravandi Assembly constituency where a by-election is scheduled for October 21.  

The constituency has a strong presence of people belonging to the caste. Ruling AIADMK is planning an aggressive election campaign through Law minister C V Shanmugam. 

To find the right candidate, DMK has invited applications from interested party cadre and fixed a deadline of September 23. Interview with applicants will be held the next day.  

ALSO READ: Parties draw battle lines in Tamil Nadu for Vikravandi bypoll

It is learnt that the party wants to field a Vanniyar candidate who will be generous in spending for the campaign.

The PMK lost all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the general elections to the aggressive campaign of DMK, sources said.

AIADMK is eager to defeat the DMK to prove that the opposition party won the parliamentary election by making unrealistic poll promises.

ALSO READ: Vikravandi will be a litmus test for AIADMK, DMK

However, AIADMK strongly believes that the PMK’s influence in Vikravandi Assembly constituency will play a vital role in ensuring that the ruling party candidate wins.

Besides, AIADMK cadre believe that the strategy of C V Shanmugam, known for his aggressive election work, will help the party to win in the constituency. 

A district-level functionary of DMK told Express, “We are searching for an affluent Vanniyar candidate following instructions from the top. Most probably, the candidate will be a son or daughter of one of the leaders of the party,” he said.

Comments

