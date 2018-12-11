Security of Congress leaders has been taken very lightly: TPCC to DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday demanded State Director General of Police Mahender Reddy to enhance security being provided to its leaders such as Madhu Yashki Goud, KS Ratnam and Pilot Rohit Reddy, claiming that they had recently been attacked by rival party members during campaigning for Assembly elections.

In a representation made to the DGP, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said, “We regret to say that State Police or Security Review Committee (SRC) did nothing to conduct any periodical assessment to threats from Opposition leaders... The security of Congress leaders has been taken very lightly and they have been exposed to various kinds of threats.”

Narayana Reddy said that important Congress leaders were at risk since any ‘anti-social element’ could just walk in to their offices or residences and attack them. While appreciating the DGP for increasing the security cover to some leaders such as Uttam Kumar Reddy, he also asked for adequate security for actress-politician Vijayashanti and Madhu Yashki Goud.

Recent attack on Cong leader

A few days ago party leader and former Nizamabad MP Madhu Yashki Goud’s car was attacked by TRS supporters pretending to be Congress members.