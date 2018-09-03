Telangana early polls: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao keeps suspense alive

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana waited with bated breath for a big announcement on early polls, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chose to keep his cards close to his chest on Sunday.

Addressing a massive crowd gathered from the length and breadth of the State to attend the Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, Rao declared that he would take “some political decisions” in the days to come, dropping hints that the State Assembly would be dissolved soon. Rao also announced the preparation of his party manifesto for the next elections.

“I shall return to you with political decisions,” he told the crowd gathered over 6,000 acres at Kongarakalan. Though it was widely anticipated that the Cabinet meeting, held on Sunday, would take a decision to dissolve the Assembly, it did not happen. The Cabinet is expected to meet again on Thursday to take a decision on the matter.

The Chief Minister said that during the recent meetings, his ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs had entrusted him to take any decision in the interest of the people and the party. “The media has been speculating if I will announce the dissolution of the Assembly today. We shall take political decisions in the coming days.”

With lakhs of people turning up for the sabha, billed to be one-of-its-kind public meeting, Chandrasekhar Rao refrained from making hard-hitting remarks on his opponents. Even his statements on the opposition party, Congress was measured. Probably for the first time, he chose to play it soft and focussed primarily on presenting the report card of his government.

In his speech that lasted less than an hour, Rao listed out some 400-odd schemes implemented by his government over the last 51 months. “All our welfare and development works are in front of your eyes, for you to see. You are experiencing the benefits of our schemes. I need not explain them to you as you are aware of it,” he said amid thunderous applause.

On Congress, he did state that the developmental works of his government were being obstructed by “negative forces”.

If the development of the State should to continue, he said, TRS should continue in power. Attacking the grand old party, he also said that it was the bosses in Delhi who finalised Assembly tickets for Telangana candidates.

“In Congress, lot of chamchagiri takes places with Assembly tickets,” he said, and claimed that is why people in Tamil Nadu had rejected Delhi-based parties.

“You decide whether to live as gulams of Delhi-based parties or continue as Telangana Gulabis (roses, the colour the TRS flag),” Rao said.

Bus service hit



With more than 7,000 buses rented by the TRS party from the 10,525-strong fleet of the TSRTC, public transport went for a toss on Sunday. Plans of many people who wanted to travel over the extended weekend, Monday being a holiday for Janmashtami, were foiled as several depots in the State were either shut or functioned with less than 10 per cent of buses.

120-km cycling trip

Ch Anji and A Rajesh, two friends from Nalgonda district, cycled their way for more than 100 kilometres to reach the venue. “We are cycling all this distance to repose our faith in the government. It is a sure thing that K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS will reclaim the government by winning in the upcoming elections,” said an excited Rajesh.

Cabinet focuses on doling out sops



The State Cabinet, which met on Sunday, announced sops to various sections of people. However, it deferred the decision on early polls to next meeting that is likely to take place on September 6.

“The Cabinet will meet again to take key decisions,” Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari said. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, meanwhile, asked all departments to send any pending proposals to be discussed in the Cabinet before September 4.

When asked if the dissolution of the State Assembly was discussed, Srihari reiterated that the Cabinet “would meet soon to take key decisions.”