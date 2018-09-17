Telangana assembly poll: TRS tries to deal with dissidents

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: As many aspirants for Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket in the upcoming elections simmer with resentment over the chosen candidates, things are getting ugly for the ruling party.

Speaker of the dissolved Legislative Assembly S Madhusudhana Chary is one such TRS leader whose renewed candidacy from Bhupalpally Assembly segment is being heavily criticised.

Notable among those in a state of rage is Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, who joined the party from TDP last year, allegedly in the hope that TRS party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao would allot him the Bhupalpally ticket.

Satyanarayana Rao, who had contested against Madhusudhana Chary in the previous polls, is said to be a formidable cadre-based candidate. Additionally, there has been a lot of talk in the constituency for the last one year that the speaker would be replaced.

The recent dip in Chary’s popularity graph had also added to Rao’s hopes. However, dejected by the turn of events, Rao closeted with his cadre and announced that he would contest as an independent candidate.

If more dissidents get into the electoral fight as independent candidates, they are likely to either reduce the margins or mar the prospects of TRS candidates by eating substantially into the party’s vote bank.

At present, the TRS high command seems to be on a watch-and-wait mode, while asking their cadre to put out the embers of revolt before they harm the party’s prospects.

Political analysts are of the opinion that TRS party cadre are fighting insecurities deep down.