Nothing communal in Akbaruddin Owaisi's '15 minutes' remark: Karimnagar Police Commissioner

Owaisi, at a public meeting, had allegedly accused RSS members of murdering Muslims in mob lynching incidents across the country, recalling his infamous '15 minutes' speech from 2013.

Published: 27th July 2019

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While BJP leaders have been going on the offensive against Akbaruddin Owaisi for his alleged remarks against Hindus and RSS, the Karimnagar Police on Saturday clarified that there was nothing offensive or inflammatory in his recent public speech at Karimnagar.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy in a statement said that legal experts had examined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader's speech video and the speech transcript before arriving at the conclusion.

In such a scenario, there would not be any case registered against the Chandrayangutta MLA, Reddy said.

The complaint was lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president B Satyanarayana.

The Commissioner also appealed to people from all sections to maintain calm in the light of these findings and cooperate with the police.

Akbaruddin Owaisi had himself issued a statement on Friday stating he had said nothing offensive. 

Owaisi, at a public meeting, had allegedly accused RSS members of murdering Muslims in mob lynching incidents across the country. While warning them, he recalled his infamous '15 minutes' speech from 2013.

Several leaders from BJP and its affiliate organisations then went on to lodge complaints against the AIMIM leader.

"I gave a speech at Karimnagar recently. I did not make any offensive or illegal statement in it. I did not hurt the feelings of any community. However, some persons, with an ulterior motive for political gains, are distorting my statements to suit their own interests," Akbaruddin Owaisi said in his statement.

Meanwhile, on Friday, two more complaints were lodged at Saidabad and Sultan Bazar police stations. While Saidabad police have made an entry in their general diary, Sultan Bazar police have said they will seek legal opinion to decide their next move. 

In the complaint lodged with Sultan Bazar police, complainant S Kailash said that Owaisi had recalled his old '15 minutes hate speech' at Karimnagar. In his controversial remark made in 2013, Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that if police is removed for 15 minutes, "we (Muslims) will finish 100 crore Hindus". Kailash had noted Owaisi was jailed for these comments and cases were pending in court.

At Saidabad, BJP Telangana's chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said Owaisi was creating 'disturbances' with his divisive politics. 

