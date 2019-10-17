Home States Telangana

TSRTC strike: Talks elusive even after Telangana High Court's direction

The employees kicked off a strike nearly two weeks ago demanding, among other things, a merger of their corporation with the state government.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Unionists staged a protest in front of Pragathi Bhavan CM camp office at Somajiguda in Hyderabad (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though it’s been more than 24 hours since the Telangana High Court asked the State government to initiate talks with the striking TSRTC employees’ unions to beak the deadlock, there were no signs of any initiative to call the employees to the negotiating table on Wednesday.

The employees kicked off a strike nearly two weeks ago demanding, among other things, a merger of their corporation with the state government. Rejecting outright their principal, as well as other, demands, the government went on the offensive and declared that only those who reported for duty were TSRTC employees, while the others (about 48,000 staff) ought to consider themselves dismissed from service.

READ HERE | Tonsured heads, mock funerals mark protests on Day 12 of TSRTC strike

Hopes soared on Tuesday when the high court asked the government to initiate talks and be generous while dealing with their demands, but there were no indications of ice melting from the government’s side. 

The high court wanted to know why the government was averse to holding talks with the TSRTC employees and pointed out that it was the government’s duty to resolve the crisis.

Even as the employees were saying they were ready for talks, the government had stuck to its guns that it would continue making alternative arrangements to ease the difficulty in public transportation. 

Osmania University students take out a bike rally in support of the TSRTC strike | EPS

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, at a video conference with TSRTC officials earlier in the day, was informed that 64 per cent of the TSRTC fleet was on the roads as on Wednesday. “The TSTRC is operating 6,365 of its 10,400 buses. The buses that were operated included 1,941 hired buses,” the officials told the minister.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC Joint Action Committee and Opposition political parties took the government to task for remaining “callous” to the direction from the Telangana High Court to take steps for holding talks. TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama Reddy said that they were ready for talks but were not ready to call off the strike as yet. “The strike will go on till we reach an amicable agreement on our demands with the government,” he said.

READ HERE | High Court seeks explanation for unpaid salaries to TSRTC workers

He added that they were expecting some initiative from the government to hold talks with the employees. “But we have so far not received any indication from the government that suggests it is interested in resolving the issue,” he said.

JAC, opposition parties lashed out at State govt for ‘callous’ attitude

The TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) and Opposition political parties on Wednesday hit out at the state government for remaining “callous” to the directions of the Telangana High Court. The court had told the government to take steps towards initiating talks with the protesting TSRTC employees. BJP leader and former MLC B Mohan Reddy accused the chief minister and other ministers of provoking the TSRTC workers and creating tension in the state. TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy stated that the government should respect the high court’s advice to hold talks with the JAC. Raji Reddy, a leader of employees’ JAC said the protests will continue on Thursday and Friday in the run-up to the October 19 state bandh called by them. Former MP and state Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar said his party would intensify its stir after the bandh if the government failed to resolve the issue by then

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana government TSRTC employees TSRTC Joint Action Committee TSRTC strike TSRTC employees strike TSRTC UNION Telangana High Cour KCR government
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp