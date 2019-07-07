Home The Sunday Standard

Membership drive to boost ranks for BJP today at Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium

Delhi BJP’s president Manoj Tiwari said that registration of new members is a step towards strengthening the party as members are the backbone of any organisation.

Published: 07th July 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The BJP in Delhi will launch its membership drive on Sunday for which an event is scheduled at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium. 

BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who has appointed as head for the national membership campaign, formally kick off the drive. 

“The drive assumes significance as the Assembly elections are going to be held in Delhi in next six months.

We are confident that we will achieve the target for enrolling new member and strengthen the party, which will prove to be a milestone in ensuring the party’s victory in the election,” the BJP leader.

On Saturday, the Delhi BJP celebrated the birth anniversary of party’s ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in which senior party leaders, including national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal, also participated in a party event near Kotla. 

Addressing the BJP workers, Ramlal said Mukherjee was not only a nationalist but he also sacrificed his entire life for the unity and integrity of the country.

“On this occasion, all of us should pledge that we will end the anti national thinking from his native state which was opposed to Mukherjee,” Ramlal said. 

A large part of Kashmir is under the occupation of Pakistan due to the mistakes committed by Jawahar Lal Nehru, he said, adding that the Congress always did the politics of splitting the country. 

“We believe in taking all together. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee wanted to make Jammu-Kashmir integral part of India. At that time, Jammu-Kashmir had separate flag and separate Constitution,” he said.  

Mukherjee was not only a nationalist but he also sacrificed his entire life for the unity and integrity of the country, the senior BJP leader told party workers. 

