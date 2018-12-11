Meghan Markle presents fashion award to wedding dress designer Waight Keller

Home World

The two women met in early 2018 before the designer created the dress worn by Meghan for her wedding to Harry on May 19.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at their wedding on May 19. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Givenchy's artistic director Clare Waight Keller Monday received the British designer of the year womenswear award from Meghan Markle, whose dress she designed for her wedding to Prince Harry.

"It is such a pleasure to be here celebrating British fashion," Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said at the star-studded annual Fashion Awards at the Albert Hall.

The former US actress, who is pregnant, praised the "vision", "creativity" and also "the incredible kindness" of Waight Keller.

The two women met in early 2018 before the designer created the dress worn by Meghan for her wedding to Harry on May 19.

The British Fashion Awards also recognised Vivienne Westwood, winner of the award for positive change, for her commitment to the environment.

The 77-old high priestess of punk took the opportunity to denounce the "rotten financial system" which the dame said was "the cause of all our problems".

A long-time political campaigner, she also took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron who recently cancelled fuel tax increases in the face of the "yellow vest" protests.

"This tax hurts the poor more than anybody," Westwood said, adding "he's not thinking that he has already given all these tax breaks to the rich people. So, of course, everybody is going to be annoyed."

The model of the year award went to 17-year-old Kaia Gerber, following in the footsteps of her mother, former supermodel Cindy Crawford.

"It's such an honour," said the young American, on the verge of tears. "I have just a small role in making a creative vision come to life but I'm so beyond grateful to be a part of it."

Among the other awards, Italian fashion house Gucci was named brand of the year and Italian Pierpaolo Piccioli, artistic director of Valentino, won the best designer award.

