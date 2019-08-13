Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to celebrate Independence Day in PoK

According to the Pakistan Prime Minister's office, Imran Khan, accompanied by several ministers, will fly to Muzaffarabad on August 14 and hold an all-parties' conference there.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan (August 14) in PoK where he is scheduled to address the legislative assembly after India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Pakistan Prime Minister's office, Imran Khan, accompanied by several ministers, will fly to Muzaffarabad on August 14 and hold an all-parties' conference there. He will be presented with a Guard of Honour.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan compares RSS to Nazis, slams India over abrogation of Article 370

"The Pak PM will be travelling by helicopter for his one-day trip to PoK, along with other ministers," the Prime Minister's office said.

Besides, he will also hold meetings with other political representatives, including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference members and other Kashmiri leaders.

ALSO READ: Article 370 fallout: Imran Khan dials Indonesian President over Kashmir situation

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had visited Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Eid on Monday and had prepared the ground for Imran Khan's visit.

"Pakistani nation and political leadership is united on the issue of Kashmir and one voice will be sounded on August 14 in support of Kashmiris." Qureshi had said.

Pakistan has already announced that it will observe August 15, Indian Independence Day, as a 'black' day.

In a tweet, on Sunday, Imran Khan had lashed out at the Narendra Modi government and compared the ideology of the RSS to that of the Nazis.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Pakistan PoK Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Independence Day of India
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp