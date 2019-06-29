G20 summit: PM Modi's jam-packed visit to Japan concludes with six bilaterals on last day

By PTI

OSAKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held separate bilateral meetings with leaders of Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Australia, Singapore and Chile, and discussed a host of key issues including trade, counter-terrorism, defence, maritime security and sports.

Modi, who was in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit, held his first official engagement on the last day of the summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts.

"Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision".

PM @narendramodi leaves for Delhi after the #G20 Summit in Osaka, where he took part in a series of Summit sessions, bilateral and multilateral meetings. pic.twitter.com/VK4ZHrLEnW — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2019

Soon after, Modi met Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and held wide-ranging discussions on the bilateral relationship, especially cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and bio-fuels in the context of climate change.

"Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on the bilateral relationship, especially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Kumar tweeted.

He then met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and held talks on a host of key issues including trade and investment, defence and counter-terrorism. They talked about the strong development partnership between India and Turkey.

According to Kumar, the two leaders' discussions focused on trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, IT and civil aviation.

"The interactions in Osaka continue. A productive meeting with President @RTErdogan on the sidelines of the #G20 Summit. Both leaders talked about the strong development partnership between India and Turkey," the PMO said in a tweet.

In his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Modi had "good discussions on enhancing cooperation in sports, mining technology, defence and maritime cooperation and Indo-Pacific".

The bonhomie between Morrison and Modi was on full display when the Australian Prime Minister tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart and praised him in Hindi "Kithana acha he Modi!", a message which went viral.

Modi replied to his tweet by saying he was "stoked" about the energy of the India-Australia relations.

The Prime Minister then had pull-aside meetings with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations.

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

Overall, Modi held nine bilateral meetings with the leaders of Japan, the US, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey and Australia.

Eight pull-aside meetings with Thailand, Vietnam, the World Bank, the UNSG, France, Italy, Singapore and Chile; two plurilaterals -- JAI (Japan-America-India) and RIC (Russia-India-China); one multilateral meeting of BRICS and four G20 sessions and a community event.