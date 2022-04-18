STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Most Indians don't know much about country's history, cultural diversity, finds Survey

The knowledge and awareness of different facets of India appears to be the lowest in cuisine, as per India Quotient research.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Nilgiri Mountain Railway - a UNESCO recognised world heritage site.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway - a UNESCO recognised world heritage site.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A majority of Indians admit that they do not know much about the country's history, culture, destinations, nature and food, with many of them unaware of facts such as Gir being the only natural habitat of Asiatic lions or Khajuraho festival being celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, according to a study by Mahindra Holidays.

The knowledge and awareness of different facets of India appears to be the lowest in cuisine, as per India Quotient research -- a light-hearted study conducted to mark Mahindra Holidays' 25th anniversary, the company said in a statement.

Stating that there is a "surprising lack of knowledge of our own country, its diversity, vastness, culture, heritage, and cuisines", the company said as per the study, "60 per cent of the respondents admit that they don't know much about Indian history, culture, geography/destinations, nature, food etc."

"The India Quotient, which indicates the knowledge and awareness of different facets of India, appears to be the lowest in cuisine. In fact, less than a third of the respondents (31 per cent) are aware that when coffee was brought to India, it was planted first in Coorg," it said.

ALSO READ | ASI's 'Indian Heritage' app launched for testing and verification

The research also revealed people's low awareness of Indian art, culture, and heritage.

"For instance, more than half (55 per cent) of the respondents also don't know that Aipan is the signature folk art of Uttrakhand, more than a third (39 per cent) of the respondents don't know that the Khajuraho festival is celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, and nearly a third (32 per cent) don't know Maharashtra is the best place to shop for the Paithani sari," Mahindra Holidays said.

Stating that the same trend is observed in terms of Indians' geographical knowledge of their own country, the study said more than a third of the respondents (39 per cent) were not aware that Gir is the only natural habitat of Asiatic lions.

Similarly, it said, "One in every three respondents (33 per cent) is unaware that Udaipur is known as the 'City of Lakes' and more than a third of respondents (35 per cent) remain unaware that the wall at Kumbhalgarh Fort, the second-longest wall, in the world, after the Great Wall of China, is located in Rajasthan."

ALSO READ | UNESCO heritages visit now possible through Vande Bharat!

Commenting on the findings, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd Managing Director and CEO Kavinder Singh said, "As people explore India, observe iconic Indian monuments and experience unique culture and cuisines of different states, they grow more curious about other aspects of India they don't know about and become eager to raise their 'India Quotient'."

He further said, "For instance, two-thirds of the respondents (66 per cent) seek out local cuisines when they are travelling with family, however, 41 per cent of the respondents don't know that Appam is the local cuisine of Kerala."

The study also found that 27 per cent of the respondents said the top reason to take a family vacation is to bond with their family, with 15 per cent playing the role of 'foodie' on their family trip, experimenting and experiencing local cuisine and advising their family on the same.

Mahindra Holidays said the research was based on telephonic and face-to-face interviews with 4,039 respondents in 16 cities -- Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Surat, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, and Patna, conducted from December 2021 to January 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian heritage Gir Appam Khajuraho Coorg
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp