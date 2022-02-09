Over 25,000 Indians ended life over unemployment, debt in 2018-20: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Centre on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that over 25,000 persons died by suicide in India due to either unemployment or indebtedness between 2018 and 2020.

The data provided by the government showed that as many as 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemployment and 16,091 people due to bankruptcy or indebtedness during the time period, the government told the upper House.

The information was provided by Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question on the issue in Rajya Sabha. Rai said that the government figures are based on data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The government has been cornered by the Opposition on the issues of unemployment in the past few weeks. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government on the issue of unemployment and cited a survey to say that the good days are elusive.

According to the data, suicides among the unemployed have been increasing and touched the highest (3,548) in the pandemic year of 2020. While 2,741 ended life due to unemployment in 2018, 2,851 did so in 2019.

The data said that in 2018, 4,970 died by suicide due to bankruptcy, in 2019 the figure increased to 5,908. In 2020, it dropped by over 600 deaths to 5,213.

The minister said the government was looking to address the issue by focusing on mental health and creating employment opportunities. “To address the burden of mental disorders, the Government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and is supporting the implementation of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) under NMHP in 692 districts of the country,” he said.

“The programme aims to provide suicide prevention services, workplace stress management, life skills training and counselling in schools and colleges; mental health services including prevention, promotion and long-term continuing care at different levels of district healthcare delivery system and promote community awareness and participation in the delivery of mental healthcare services,” he added.

The minister said that flagship programmes of the Government such as Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Housing for All, Infrastructure development and Industrial corridors which have the potential to generate productive employment opportunities.