STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets trade weak after three day gain; Sensex falls over 317 points in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 317.41 points lower at 52,843.87. The NSE Nifty dipped 99.65 points to 15,732.40.

Published: 28th June 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices halted their three-day gain on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling over 317 points in early trade, amid weak global market trends and persistent foreign fund outflows. Firm crude oil prices in the international market also put pressure on equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 317.41 points lower at 52,843.87. The NSE Nifty dipped 99.65 points to 15,732.40. Among the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, HDFC and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards in early trade.

Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading lower in mid-session deals. The US markets also ended lower on Monday.

ALSO READ | Markets maintain winning run to third day with firm trends in global markets

"Markets are likely to struggle in early Tuesday trades, as most of the other Asian gauges have retreated after the recent gains, while the US markets also closed lower in the overnight trade," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.12 per cent to USD 116.38 per barrel. The Sensex jumped 433.30 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 53,161.28 on Monday. The Nifty also gained 132.80 points or 0.85 per cent to 15,832.05.

ALSO READ | Rupee hits record low of 78.59 against US dollar in early trade

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,278.42 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Market Sensex Equity BSE NSE
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp