Home Business

Sensex falls 390 points; banking, finance stocks weigh 

The second consecutive month of a rising consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation will add to the pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to again raise interest rates to tame high prices.

Published: 13th October 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 390 points on Thursday following heavy selling in banking, finance and capital goods stocks due to inflation and growth concerns.

A weak rupee and rising crude prices also impacted the market sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 390.58 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 57,235.33. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty fell 109.25 points or 0.64 per cent to end at 17,014.35.

Wipro was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 7.03 per cent, followed by SBI, L&T, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Reliance Industries and Ultra Tech Cement were among the gainers, rising up to 3.19 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, "Retail inflation persisting above the desired levels has been a major cause of concern for the Indian economy.

ALSO READ | Sensex falls over 175 points on weak macroeconomic cues

This, coupled with declining industrial production in August may not be taken well by the market because the Indian economy is anticipated to sustain its resilience.

"Against this backdrop, the impending US inflation figures, which are forecasted to remain high, may cause volatility in the global market." In Asian markets, bourses in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul closed in the red. However, stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures increased by 0.31 per cent to USD 92.74 per barrel.

ALSO READ | Inflation, IIP data, Fed action likely to keep markets under pressure

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital market on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs 542.36 crore, as per exchange data.

The rupee declined by 5 paise to close at 82.38 (provisional) against the US dollar. In twin blows to Indian economic revival, higher food prices drove retail inflation to a five-month high of 7.4 per cent, while factory output fell for the first time in 18 months.

The second consecutive month of a rising consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation will add to the pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to again raise interest rates to tame high prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Stocks Market Nifty
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp