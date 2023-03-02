Home Business

Working towards resuming production, says Foxlink after fire in Andhra Pradesh unit

Around 1.15 pm on February 27, Foxlink halted production after a massive fire broke out at one of its manufacturing facilities at Jinkalamitta village in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district.

Foxlink's logo.

By PTI

TIRUPATI: Foxlink, a cable supplier to global tech powerhouse Apple Inc, on Wednesday said it is undertaking a thorough review of the recent inferno and working towards resuming production at the facility here.

A statement issued by the Taiwanese firm said detailed protocols were followed while evacuating everyone quickly and safely and that there were "no serious injuries".

"There were no serious injuries and all employees have returned to their accommodation.

We will continue to support our employees as we undertake a thorough review and work to resume production," said the statement posted on Foxlink's website.

The Taiwanese contract manufacturer, a major supplier to several major tech companies, further added that "the safety and well-being of our employees is always our first priority".

Around 1.15 pm on February 27, Foxlink halted production after a massive fire broke out at one of its manufacturing facilities at Jinkalamitta village in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district in the southern state.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident.

Nearly 750 people working at the facility managed to get out soon after the fire broke out, police said.

On Tuesday, a source said the company has declared a 30-day holiday for its employees and hinted that it may take up to four months to get it back on track.

As many as 1,600 employees are affected by the disruption while officials from the state factories and labour departments, along with insurance company representatives have started visiting the plant.

Established in 1986, Foxlink designs, makes and sells cable assemblies, connectors, power management devices and battery packs to several global tech behemoths.

It is headquartered in Taipei with over 15 design, manufacturing and sales sites across the world.

