Massive lithium reserves discovered in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Substantial reserves of lithium have been identified in the Degana municipality of Nagaur district in Rajasthan, according to the Geological Survey of India (GSI).
GSI has claimed that the amount of lithium present in these reserves can meet 80 per cent of the country’s total demand. The discovery of these reserves could help reduce India’s dependence on China for Lithium, which is used in batteries for mobiles, laptops as well as electric vehicles. Because of its high cost and the increase in demand all over the world, it is also called ‘White Gold’.
GSI officials say this lithium reserve is much bigger than the reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir. In February this year, 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves were discovered in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lithium deposits in Rajasthan have been found in the same Renwat hills of Degana town and its surrounding areas. The GSI team went to Degana not to search for lithium, but to search for tungsten. But there they discovered deposits of lithium.
According to the report of Geologist Devendra Singh of Barmer, along with the Renwat hills of Degana in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, Barabar in Pali district, Bap area of Jodhpur, Pokaran of Jaisalmer, Kuchaman and Didwana of Nagaur district, Sujangarh and Talchhapar of Churu and Pachpadra in Barmer district may also have Lithium deposits.