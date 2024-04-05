Analysts see only 'shallow RBI rate actions' beginning from third quarter

Mumbai: Analysts and leading bankers don't see a rate cut cycle beginning anytime soon -- not in the first half of the current fiscal for sure -- given the Reserve Bank's resolve to tie the inflation elephant in the forest for a durable time.

Both domestic and foreign analysts see only a "shallow rate cuts of 25 bps each beginning in the third quarter of the fiscal" as growth remains strong thus needing no special attention, and inflation remains sticky with more upside risks on the horizon.

Earlier in the day, the central bank-led monetary policy committee in a 5:1 vote chose to leave all the key rates unchanged with the key repo retained at 6.5 percent, something the committee had whacked up last time in February 2023.

Since then in the successive seven reviews, it has been status quo on both the policy front as well as on the stance which is to continue to withdraw accommodation.

The status-quoish policy comes from the MPC's assessment of the continuing domestic growth momentum and thus maintaining its GDP projection of 7 percent for FY25 and seeing inflation continuing to trend down and averaging at 4.5 percent by March.

The MPC will likely contemplate a shallow two-steps 25-50 bps rate cut cycle from Q3FY25, analysts at State Bank, rating agencies CareEdge and India Ratings, and the Wall Street major Goldman Sachs said.