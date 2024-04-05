Monetary Policy: Why RBI may have chosen to err on the side of caution

NEW DELHI: The RBI on Friday kept rates unchanged for the seventh consecutive time, or 14 months on the trot.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), much like Rudyard Kipling's six honest serving men, summoned 'who, why, what, when, where and how,' and decided to go with the status quo both on rates and policy stance in a 5-1 vote split.

Between February 2023, when the central bank last whacked up rates and now, inflation and growth are going in downward and upward directions respectively, just as they should. The repo rate, or the rate at which RBI lends to banks, stands pat at 6.5%.

Governor Shaktikanta Das also confirmed that the price rise elephant was on its way back to the forest and hoped it'll likely stay put. However, he expressed discomfort due to the volatile food component, which was behaving like a bone stuck in the throat, impeding RBI's efforts to whip inflation back into shape.

Unfortunately, the 4% target is one full year away with RBI projecting headline inflation at 4.5% in FY25. Barring Q2 when price rise is estimated at 3.8%, each of the remaining three quarters of the current financial year will likely see retail inflation hovering well above the holy 4%. This explains Das' repeated reminders about the unfinished job on inflation and his single-minded focus on pausing for effect, however long it takes. Perhaps, Das and his team can draw courage from Mark Twain, who said, no word was ever as effective as a rightly timed pause.