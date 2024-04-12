TCS posts 'robust' Q4 performance; profit up 9%, revenue rises by 3.5%

BENGALURU: The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a 9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, which ended March 31, 2024, at Rs 12,434 crore. Its revenue from operations for Q4 stood at Rs 61,237 crore compared to Rs 59,162 crore in the same period a year earlier.

For full fiscal FY24, the company's net profit stood at Rs 45,908 crore, a 9% growth, compared to Rs 42,147 crore in FY23.

TCS' FY24 deal wins stood at an all-time high at $42.7 billion and in Q4, its total contract value (TCV) stood at $13.2 billion.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, “We are very pleased to close Q4 and FY24 on a strong note with the highest ever order book and a 26% operating margin, validating the robustness of our business model and execution excellence."

"In an environment of global macro uncertainty, we are staying close to our customers and helping them execute on their core priorities with TCS’ portfolio of offerings, innovation capabilities and thought leadership," he added.