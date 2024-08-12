Hindenburg asks SEBI chairperson to come clean on clients dealt by her consulting firms

NEW DELHI: SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has now publicly confirmed her investment in an obscure Bermuda/Mauritius fund structure, US short-seller Hindenburg Research said, asking her to come clean on all the consulting clients her offshore Singaporean as well as Indian consulting firms dealt with.

Hours after Buch and her husband issued a statement calling Hindenburg's latest tirade as an attack on the credibility of SEBI and attempted "character assassination", Hindenburg in a series of posts on X said their response includes several important admissions and raised numerous new critical questions.

"Buch's response now publicly confirms her investment in an obscure Bermuda/Mauritius fund structure, alongside money allegedly siphoned by Vinod Adani. She also confirmed the fund was run by a childhood friend of her husband, who at the time was an Adani director," it said.