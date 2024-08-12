Hindenburg charges baseless, misleading: Indian REITs Association
MUMBAI: Describing the allegations made against the Sebi and its chief Madhabi Puri Buch by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research as "baseless and misleading”, the Indian Reits Association has said the regulator has introduced changes to enhance transparency and protect investor interests.
In fact, the association has commended the Sebi and its leadership for crafting a "rigorous regulatory environment" that includes comprehensive periodic reporting requirements, mandatory independent valuations, and strict governance standards. These measures are designed to enhance transparency and protect investor interests, it added.
The statement came after the Hindenburg last Saturday alleged that recent amendments to Sebi's Reit regulations, 2014, were made to benefit a specific multinational financial conglomerate (Blackstone Private Equity, which is among the largest institutional investor in the domestic real estate market.
In a statement, the association said since the introduction of Reit (real estate investment trusts) regulations in 2014, the country has established a strong and transparent regulatory framework that aligns with global best practices.
Developed in consultation with all market participants, this framework ensures the highest levels of investor protection for both --domestic and international institutional investors, as well as retail investors, it said.