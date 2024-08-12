Hindenburg charges baseless, misleading: Indian REITs Association

The statement came after the Hindenburg last Saturday alleged that recent amendments to Sebi's Reit regulations, 2014, were made to benefit a specific multinational financial conglomerate (Blackstone Private Equity, which is among the largest institutional investor in the domestic real estate market.

In a statement, the association said since the introduction of Reit (real estate investment trusts) regulations in 2014, the country has established a strong and transparent regulatory framework that aligns with global best practices.

Developed in consultation with all market participants, this framework ensures the highest levels of investor protection for both --domestic and international institutional investors, as well as retail investors, it said.